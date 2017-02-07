Burglars decamp with Kailash Satyarthi's Nobel Prize certificate



Kailash Satyarthi

New Delhi: An unknown number of burglars broke into Nobel Laureate and social activist Kailash Satyarthi's house in New Delhi and stole his Nobel Prize certificate, a spokesman of his foundation said on Tuesday.

The burglary was carried out on Monday night and was discovered by Satyarthi's son. He said his parents were out of the country. He has filed a complaint at the Kalkaji police station.

The burglars broke into his home in the Aravalli apartment in Alaknanda jin New Delhiand also stole some jewellery, besides the certificate.

Satyarthi is a renowned Indian child rights activist and the winner of Nobel Peace Prize in 2014. He is the founder of the Bachpan Bachao Andolan (BBA), an organisation dedicated towards the eradication of child labour and rehabilitation of the rescued former child workers.