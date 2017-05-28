Burhan Wani successor's Sabzar Ahmad Bhat's death triggers huge protests in Kashmir



The damaged house at Soimoh village of Tral where Bhat had been hiding. He was killed in an encounter with security forces. Pic/PTI

Hizbul Mujahideen commander Sabzar Ahmad Bhat, who succeeded Burhan Wani, was killed on Saturday, along with another militant, in an encounter with security forces in Tral area of Kashmir's Pulwama district. The encounter triggered massive protests erupted at many places in south, central and north Kashmir in which one civilian was killed and at least 30 people were injured.

DGP SP Vaid confirmed Bhat's death. Bhat alias Abu Zarar had succeeded Wani who was killed on July 8 last year in a security operation in Anantnag. He carried a bounty of R10 lakh on his head and was at the top of the security forces' wanted list.



File photo of Sabzar Bhat with Burhan Wani (R). Pic/Twitter

Markets were shut in Anantnag, Pulwama and Shopian towns immediately after news about the killing spread. Internet services have been snapped to avoid rumour mongering. Authorities had only on Friday evening lifted a ban on social media that was imposed in April. Authorities are taking steps to ensure that the killing of the Hizbul commander does not flare up into a major unrest.

CM Mehbooba Mufti chai­red a high-level security meet in Srinagar to ensure the situation does not flare up like it did in the aftermath of Burhan Wani's killing last year, when 94 civilian protesters were killed in the nearly six-month long unrest.