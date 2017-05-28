Burhan Wani successor's Sabzar Ahmad Bhat's death triggers huge protests in Kashmir

Hizbul commander was killed in an encounter in Tral; a civilian dead, 30 injured in protests
The damaged house at Soimoh village of Tral where Bhat had been hiding. He was killed in an encounter with security forces. Pic/PTI
Hizbul Mujahideen commander Sabzar Ahmad Bhat, who succeeded Burhan Wani, was killed on Saturday, along with another militant, in an encounter with security forces in Tral area of Kashmir's Pulwama district. The encounter triggered massive protests erupted at many places in south, central and north Kashmir in which one civilian was killed and at least 30 people were injured.
DGP SP Vaid confirmed Bhat's death. Bhat alias Abu Zarar had succeeded Wani who was killed on July 8 last year in a security operation in Anantnag. He carried a bounty of R10 lakh on his head and was at the top of the security forces' wanted list.
File photo of Sabzar Bhat with Burhan Wani (R). Pic/Twitter
Markets were shut in Anantnag, Pulwama and Shopian towns immediately after news about the killing spread. Internet services have been snapped to avoid rumour mongering. Authorities had only on Friday evening lifted a ban on social media that was imposed in April. Authorities are taking steps to ensure that the killing of the Hizbul commander does not flare up into a major unrest.
CM Mehbooba Mufti chaired a high-level security meet in Srinagar to ensure the situation does not flare up like it did in the aftermath of Burhan Wani's killing last year, when 94 civilian protesters were killed in the nearly six-month long unrest.
Separatists call for two-day shutdown
Separatists in the Valley have called for a two-day shutdown from today over the "use of force" against the protesters following the killing of Sabzar Bhat. The separatists also called for a march to Tral on May 30 to honour seven other militants killed in two separate encounters in the Valley on Saturday.
Infiltration bid foiled in Rampur
In the early hours of Saturday, the Army foiled a major infiltration bid along the Line of Control n Rampur sector of Kashmir, killing six militants. "A search operation is underway in the area," an Army officer said.
10 No. of militants killed in J&KâÂÂsince Friday, Army said
Download the new mid-day android app to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go https://goo.gl/8Xlcvr
0 Comments