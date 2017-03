Panama City: A bus ran into a crowd in the city of Gonaives in northern Haiti on Sunday, killing at least 38 people and wounding 17 others, local report in capital Port-au-Prince quoted Haitian rescue officials as saying.

Citing the report, Xinhua said that the accident occurred at about 3 a.m. on Sunday after a bus crashed into a group of people attending a music festival.

The bus was coming from Cap Haitien to Port-au-Prince and the bus driver fled the scene after the accident.