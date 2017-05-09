Bus rams into container on Mumbai-Ahmedabad national highway; 2 dead



A double-decker luxury bus rammed into a stationary container on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad national highway at Manor, which led to the deaths of two people and caused injuries to 16. The mishap occurred early morning on Monday.

The accident resulted in the deaths of two people, including a teenager and 16 others sustaining injuries. Six of them were seated in the front row are grievously injured and receiving treatment at Aastha hospital in Manor. 10 others were discharged after receiving first aid from a rural hospital in Manor.

According to The Times of India, the bus driver Shailesh Rajput and 16-year-old Danira Gotgiya, a Rajkot resident, lost their lives instantly. Sawan Gotgiya (16), Manjula Kapadia (55), Bela Kapadia (26), Devang Patel (65) are among the injured passengers.

The driver Rajput lost control of the bus, early morning on Monday and crashed into a stationary container abandoned alongside the road after developing a technical snag, in Chillar Phata, Manor. The front side of the bus was smashed in the mishap. Deceased passenger Danira was seated on the front seat at this time and most of the passengers were fast asleep, according to police sources.

Rajput has been booked for negligent driving by Manor police since he was overspeeding and failed to notice the container. The container's driver has also been booked for leaving the vehicle unattended.