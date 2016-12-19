Buses start entering Aleppo to resume evacuations: State TV

Damascus: Buses began entering the last rebel-held parts of Aleppo yesterday to resume the evacuation of Syrian civilians and rebels, official media reported.

The operation had been suspended on Friday. The main obstacle to the resumption had been a disagreement over the number of people to be evacuated in parallel from two Shi’ite villages, Fuaa and Kafraya, under rebel siege in northwestern Syria.

A rebel representative said yesterday a new agreement had been reached under which the evacuations would take place in two phases.