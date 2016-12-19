Buses start entering Aleppo to resume evacuations: State TV

Damascus: Buses began entering the last rebel-held parts of Aleppo yesterday to resume the evacuation of Syrian civilians and rebels, official media reported.
The operation had been suspended on Friday. The main obstacle to the resumption had been a disagreement over the number of people to be evacuated in parallel from two Shi’ite villages, Fuaa and Kafraya, under rebel siege in northwestern Syria.
A rebel representative said yesterday a new agreement had been reached under which the evacuations would take place in two phases.
NATO chief defends move to stay out of war
NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg yesterday defended the alliance’s decision to refrain from stepping into the war in Syria, saying doing so would only make matters worse. “We are experiencing in Syria a horrible human catastrophe. ...NATO partners came to the conclusion that a military deployment would only make a terrible situation worse,” he said.
40k
Civilians and rebels trapped in Aleppo’s opposition-held sector
