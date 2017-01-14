Bush twins pen open letter to Obama sisters



Barbara and Jenna Bush shared a bit of advice with Malia and Sasha Obama. Pics/AFP

Houston: In a heartwarming open letter to Sasha and Malia Obama, former first daughters Barbara Bush and Jenna Bush Hager shared a bit of advice to the girls as they join "another rarified club, one of former First Children".

"We have watched you grow from girls to impressive young women with grace and ease," the Bush sisters wrote in a letter to the Obama girls. "Now you are about to join another rarified club, one of former First Children, a position you didn’t seek and one with no guidelines. But you have so much to look forward to," it said.

"You will be writing the story of your lives, beyond the shadow of your famous parents, yet you will always carry with you the experiences of the past eight years," the Bushes wrote in their letter published Thursday in Time magazine.

One bit of advice was to stay in touch with those White House staff who made them feel at home and those who helped protect them. Most importantly, Jenna and Barbara urged the Obama sisters to continue surrounding themselves with loyal and fiercely protective friends.