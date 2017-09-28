Normalcy returned to Darjeeling hills yesterday after three-and-half months following the suspension of the indefinite shutdown by Gorkha Janamukti Morcha (GJM). The town, known as the Queen of Hills, sprang back to life as news of the suspension of the agitation spread.

People from all walks of life came out to the streets and celebrated the resumption of normal life in Darjeeling. All the shops and markets reopened yesterday morning. GJM had on Tuesday night suspended its agitation which it had launched on June 15 for a separate Gorkhaland. The strike was lifted from 6 am yesterday in response to an appeal by Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh.

In an audio clip from an undisclosed location, GJM supremo Bimal Gurung, who is absconding since last month, urged hill residents to resume transport services, reopen shops, schools and colleges. He also extended greetings for the festive season.