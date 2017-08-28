Businessman crashes car into iron barricade on Bandra-Worli sea link

Bizman, who was driving his family, alleges that barricade was placed in the middle of the road; no one hurt, but vehicle destroyed



The Toyota Innova that was crushed in the accident last night. Pic/Atul Kamble

A businessman from south Mumbai crashed his brand new car into an irresponsibly positioned iron barricade on the Bandra-Worli sea link last night, completely destroying the car. No one was hurt in the accident.

Sanjeevan Bose was on his way back to his home in Girgaum and had decided to take the sea link. Bose was travelling back with his wife, his sister and her two-year-old son. He said the accident did not claim any lives because he had been driving very carefully. "As I was driving along the sea link, I suddenly spotted an iron barricade in the middle of the road. Despite driving carefully, I could not avoid it and hit the barricade. The barricade then skidded and damaged even the right side of the car. The glass windows broke too from the impact, and the shards fell on my two-year-old nephew but fortunately no one was hurt."

He continued, "There was no help from anyone and the staff at the toll who were wearing MEPL jackets demanded that I pay for that I damaging their barricade. When I insisted that they check their CCTV footage, they saw that the barricade had been placed in the middle of the road. They let me go after that."

When mid-day tried to contact Jayant Mhaiskar, owner of MEPL for comment, there was no response.