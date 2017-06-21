Businessman held with foreign currencies, scrapped notes in Mumbai



The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of the Mumbai Customs intercepted a Rajasthan based businessman in Mumbai for carrying currencies of different countries and demonetised Indian notes. The businessman Bhagchad Watwani was departing to Dubai when he was caught last night at the international airport here, a AIU official said.



Watwani's personal search and checking of his baggage resulted in recovery of 5000 Pounds, 20,000 Saudi Riyals, 300 US dollars, 1700 Arab Emirates Dinar and Rs 44,000 totally valued at Rs 8.26 lakhs. He was also carrying Rs 21,500 in scrapped notes, the official said.



"The devalidated currency and the accused have been handed over to Mumbai police for necessary action," the official added.