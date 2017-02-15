Businessman watches porn on Mumbai-bound flight; arrested

A 43-year-old businessman was arrested by airport police for allegedly watching pornography. The man was caught in the act by an air hostess and her woman supervisor, who immediately complained to the airport police, which led to his arrest.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the incident occurred on an Indigo flight from Kolkata to Mumbai on Saturday morning.

An FIR has been lodged against the man under section 354 A (3) (showing pornography against the will of a woman), 294 (obscene act in public place) and 201 (Causing disappearance of evidence) of the IPC.

He has also been charged of evidence tampering, since he deleted all the obscene clips from his mobile phone before his formal arrest. He was arrested and produced before a magistrate court that sent him to judicial custody. His phone has been seized and sent by cops to FSL to retrieve the videos.

The 26-year-old air hostess, who had lodged the complaint had caught the man viewing pornographic clips on his phone on two occasions. Both times he had the phone screen turned towards her, which made her think that he was showing her the videos on purpose. She informed her supervisor, who accompanied her to his seat and saw him viewing the clips. The supervisor then alerted the pilot, who in turn alerted the airport police, who detained him.