By book or by crook! This is how students give board exams in UP



A screen grab of the video

Brazen copying during board exams is not something alien when it comes to the Indian education system. In the latest illustration of the same, a group of students have been caught on camera, openly cheating during board examination in Mau in Uttar Pradesh.

According to a report in ANI, the incident of mass cheating took place in Dhaincha Intermediate College of Ratanpura.

The report added that a similar incident had taken place a couple of days two days ago in Ballia. That incident was also captured on camera. The students had gathered at one spot, and were copying without any fear until they were caught.

The shocking incident of mass cheating happened during the Mathematics examination of Class 10th Standard of the state board.