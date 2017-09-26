Byculla inmate murder: All six accused beat Manjula Shetye to death, claim sources



Manjula Shetye

While the Mumbai Crime Branch may take another day or two to file the chargesheet in the alleged murder of Byculla jail inmate Manjula Shetye, highly placed sources there have said that all six accused jail officials intentionally beat Shetye to death.

Shetye was allegedly brutally killed on June 23 after she had an argument with jail officials over the food served to inmates. Sources also confirmed that they have strong evidence against all accused and are sure of securing their conviction in this case. The nearly 4,000-page charge sheet includes statements from more than 100 witnesses, including jail officials and prisoners like Indrani Mukerjea.

Apart from the witnesses, the crime branch also has technical evidence to prove the murder, said an officer. Part of this evidence is CCTV footage clearly showing how jail officials dragged Manjula. "Manjula was beaten, because of which she suffered external and internal injuries that led to her death," said sources.

The six arrested accused jail officials are officer Manisha Pokharkar and constables Bindu Naikode, Waseema Shaikh, Sheetal Shegaokar, Surekha Gudve and Aarti Shingane who are being held on a murder charge.

