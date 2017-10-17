To steer clear of all the controversies related to the ongoing investigation into the alleged murder of Byculla jail inmate Manjula Shetye, the Mumbai Crime Branch (CB) has asked KEM Hospital to submit its opinion on the issue after studying the documents and reports related to the probe. According to sources, after preparing notes on Manjula's death reports, the CB may file a supplementary charge sheet in the case.



Sources said that last week KEM Hospital had submitted its views related to the post-mortem conducted by JJ Hospital. It mentioned that in the first report prepared by JJ Hospital it had mentioned 'no obvious external injuries noted', but in medical terms 'no obvious' cannot be used in a death report. It has to be clear whether there was any injury or not.

However, KEM further said that if the hospital used such words in reports of earlier cases, then it should be stopped and if it was used particularly in this case, then the authority concerned should check it.

According to sources, even though there were multiple injuries on Manjula's body, medical officer of JJ Hospital, Vishwas Roke, had mentioned in the report that there were 'no obvious external injuries'. Earlier, officials of JJ Hospital had said that Roke did not comment on the nature of injuries because the patient was 'brought dead'. He simply noted that there were no grievous injuries and sent the body for an autopsy as per the protocol.

The CB has also sought opinion about the report prepared by two doctors on the orders of the tehsildar, which it is yet to receive.

