The Mumbai Crime Branch on Tuesday filed a 990-page charge sheet against six accused in the alleged murder of Byculla jail inmate Manjula Shetye. But it seems a spoilt egg served to a inmate, who was also not allowed to meet her relatives properly, led to the alleged murder.



Manjula Shetye

It is learnt that Shetye tried to implement her own rules at Byculla jail. She also ordered inmates to wash clothes and massage her. A few inmates were unhappy with this and would complain to the jailer.

The jail officials were also allegedly not happy with her behaviour. On the day of the incident, Shetye served breakfast. One of the inmates, Amruta Mathew, in her statement, said that Shetye gave her a spoilt boiled egg. Earlier she also did not let her meet her relatives properly, which is why she complained about her to an officer, Bindu Naikode.

According to an investigating officer, later Bindu called Shetye into the office, where she was beaten by all the accused officials, except the jailer. After that they dragged her to the first floor by her hair and left her there.

When the second shift of officials arrived, they called the jail doctor who asked them to take her to J J hospital. Shetye was declared dead after she arrived.

Sheena Bora murder accused Indrani Mukerjea and gangster Sandeep Gadoli's girlfriend Divya Pahuja have recorded statements saying they saw Shetye dragged by her hair to the first floor.

