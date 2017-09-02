Byculla Jail inmate Manjula Shetye's death: Charge sheet in 3 weeks

Manjula Shetye
The Mumbai Police yesterday told the Bombay High Court that it would complete its probe into the death of Byculla Jail inmate Manjula Shetye and file a charge sheet against the six arrested jailers within three weeks.

The HC expressed satisfaction over the probe after a Mumbai police crime branch counsel submitted its report during the hearing on a PIL in the case.

A division bench of Justices B R Gavai and M S Karnik was hearing PIL filed by a resident, Pradeep Bhalekar, seeking a probe by an independent agency into the death of Shetye, 45, who was allegedly thrashed by the jail staff.

"The probe is likely to be completed soon and a charge sheet will be filed within 20 days," said crime branch counsel Rajeev Patil.

He said an independent inquiry was being conducted by a magistrate as required by law in matters of custodial deaths. Patil also said that an inquiry committee was set up against Dr Vishwas Rote for allegedly giving a false certificate stating there were no visible injury marks on Shetye's body.

