Byculla jail murder: Four more inmates come forward as witnesses



Manjula Govind Shetye

A day after six officials of the Byculla women's prison were arrested for the murder of inmate Manjula Shetye, four inmates came forward on Sunday as eyewitnesses, wishing to record their statement in the case.

Earlier, Indrani Mukerjea, who is lodged in the same jail for her daughter Sheena Bora's murder, had moved court regarding Shetye's killing.

One of the inmates is Indira Karkera, an undertrial in an Economic Offences Wing (EOW) case. Her advocate put in her application in the holiday court yesterday, in which she has also requested the court for protection.

Her advocate Ravi Kotian told mid-day, "I have submitted the application before court on behalf of my client, in which I pleaded that my client has been an eyewitness to the brutal and cruel murder of the Manjula Shetye and wishes to give an oral statement pertaining to the same to the concerned investigation authorities."

The other three inmates who have approached the authorities are MLA Ramesh Kadam, his cousin Vaishali Madhle and her former employee Harshada Bendre, all of whom are in jail for their involvement in the Annabhau Sathe Mahamadal Scam.

Their advocate Nitin Satpute said, "Vaishali and Harshada shared their barrack with Manjula and know exactly what happened. As for Kadam, he claims to have seen her running here and there in the jail [on the day of the murder]."