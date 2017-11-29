Byculla police investigation crawls even as fundraising discrepancies by NGOs unearthed

While the discrepancies in the fundraising done by NGO Make Love Not Scars and crowdfunding website Ketto for acid attack survivor Zakira Shaikh have come to the fore, the Byculla police's investigation into the case is still moving at a snail's pace

Zakira Shaikh

Only after mid-day published a series of articles this week on about the lakhs being raised in the name of victims, which often don't end up reaching them, the police called Shaikh's family, asking them to visit the police station to record their statement. However, the police have still not summoned the NGO or interrogated officials from Ketto.

Deputy commissioner of police, Zone III, Virendra Mishra said, "I am unaware of the case. You will have to talk to the senior police inspector of Byculla police station for the status of the investigations." Despite repeated attempts, senior PI Avinash Shingte remained unavailable for comment.

