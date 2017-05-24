CA held in PMLA case may have links to Lalu Prasad Yadav's kin



Misa Bharati

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested a chartered accountant in connection with its probe into a Rs 8,000-crore money laundering racket involving two Delhi-based businessmen and a few political entities.

The CA, Rajesh Kumar Agrawal, is also associated with some transactions involving a firm, allegedly linked to RJD chief Lalu Prasad's daughter Misa Bharati, which is under scanner for suspected tax evasion, according to officials. Agarwal was arrested under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) late on Monday evening, they said.

Agrawal was arrested for allegedly being instrumental in providing accommodation entries (illegal funds) to launder the money of businessmen brothers - Virendra Jain and Surendra Jain.