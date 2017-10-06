A day after Pallavi Vikamsey, 20, died after falling under a train at Currey Road station on Wednesday, the Dadar GRP which registered an accidental death report (ADR) is set to probe both accident and suicide angles after taking the statements of family members. DCP, Central Railway, Samadhan Pawar said, "We are investigating the matter for both suicide and accident." The GRP has launched a search for the law student's mobile phone and bag, which were missing when her body was found.

They believe her phone could hold vital clues to her death. A senior official from the GRP, requesting anonymity, told mid-day, "The body was found between Curry Road and Parel railway stations. We found a gold ring on her finger which was handed over to her parents."

The police are not ruling out suicide after they learnt that a relative received a cryptic message from Vikamsey on Wednesday, saying no one was to blame. Sukhlal Warpe, senior police inspector of MRA Marg police station said, "The police were informed by a relative that a message had been sent from Pallavi Vikamsey's number which states 'No one is responsible for this'."

The deceased is the daughter of Nilesh Vikamsey, the president of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). Her family had filed a missing person complaint with the MRA Marg police on Wednesday evening when Vikamsey, who was interning at Oasis Counsel, a Ballard Estate law firm, did not return home at her usual time. She was last seen entering a slow train from platform number 5 of CSMT at 6 pm on Wednesday.

In their statement to the GRP, her father and uncle Kamlesh Vikamsey both did not cite any particular reason in their police statement for the death. "We have just recorded a preliminary statement and a detailed one will be recorded in a couple of days," an official said.

When asked if it was a case of suicide or accidental death, GRP Commissioner Niket Kaushik said, "We are probing the case from all angles other than homicide. Initially, the case was handled by the MRA Marg Police Station where a missing complaint was registered. They had also put her mobile number on tracking. We took over the investigation only after the body was found on the railway tracks."

mid-day reached out to the Vikamsey family but they refused to comment. Meanwhile, Vikamsey's fellow students at Pravin Gandhi College of Law, Vile Parle, are coming to terms with her death. Principal Dr L R Dwivedi, said, "She was good at academics as well as co-curricular activities. She participated in moot-court com­petitions. In the fourth year, students take up internships, but our college is particular about attendance and so we encourage them to take up internships in their free time."

The college plans to speak to her close friends to help them cope with her sudden death and learn more about what could have driven Vikamsey to take the step in the eventuality that it wasn't an accident.