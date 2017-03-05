Cab aggregators can't shirk responsibility anymore in Maharashtra

Maharashtra City Taxi Rules-2017 mandates that they share equal responsibility with driver for untoward incidents during a ride

Taxi aggregators will not be allowed to shirk accountability anymore. As per the newly drafted Maharashtra City Taxi Rules-2017, they will have to share equal responsibility for any untoward incident during a ride.

Taxi aggregators have time and again drawn flak for refusing to shoulder any liability in case of accidents/misdemeanours, claiming that it only allows taxi drivers and customers to connect with each other.

Revealing this to reporters yesterday, Transport Minister Diwakar Raote said fares of such services will also be regulated — an indication that overcharging during peak hours would go. Besides, app-based taxis will not be allowed to ply within Mumbai Metropolitan Region on just a national permit; they will have to get local permits. They will also have to ensure the use of clean fuel, like compressed natural gas.

Besides, the government has given kaali-peelis the go-ahead to affiliate themselves with ride hailing app platforms, but they will be strictly regulated. Raote said, "We are trying to modernise the commuting experience without compromising benefits that the commuter, drivers and the aggregators seek."