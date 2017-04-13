Cab driver held for stealing passenger's bag at IGI airport in Delhi

New Delhi: A 42-year-old cab driver has been arrested for stealing a bag of a woman passenger at the IGI airport's domestic terminal, police said on Wednesday.

Police said the accused, identified as Mohammad Akhtar, a resident of Garhi village in south Delhi, was arrested on Tuesday night from his house.

"Akhtar had on Monday night robbed a bag of woman passenger, Rachna Singh when she arrived at domestic airport by an Indigo flight from Indore. She was carrying three bags. While she boarded a private cab at the pick up zone, her driver kept two bags but when he returned to pick the third bag, it was missing," said Deputy Commissioner of Police Sanjay Bhatia.

Police registered a case in IGI domestic police station on Singh's complaint.

"During investigation, the police team after examining the CCTV footage, found a driver in a purple coloured car had stolen the bag. The passengers of Singh's flight were short-listed and all the single passengers were contacted," he said, adding one of them, Mauktik Bandhu confirmed about travelling in the car and shared the details of the driver.