

Mahadev Jankar

Cabinet minister Mahadev Jankar has given a written complaint to the police after a member of his own party put up a number of "defamatory" posts against him on social media.

The minister for animal husbandry, dairy development and fisheries development is founder and national president of Rashtriya Samaj Paksha.

Jankar was scheduled to attend a public function in Panvel on his birthday on April 19, which he skipped, after which an old loyalist of his, taking offence, allegedly posted and circulated objectionable and defamatory posts on him on Facebook and WhatsApp.

"Because the election code of conduct was in effect ahead of the Panvel Mahanagar Palika polls, I could not attend the function," Jankar told mid-day, adding, "People should refrain from posting such things online as it can land them in trouble; the media too shouldn't give publicity to such elements."

An officer from the MRA Marg police station confirmed that the minister's representative yesterday gave a written complaint against the party member. "We have initiated an inquiry; if cognizable material is found, appropriate action will be taken," the officer said.