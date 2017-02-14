CAF jawan ends life using service rifle

Raipur: A Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) jawan allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service weapon at his camp here, police said today.

The constable Ramji Ram Netam (28) belonging to 9th battalion of CAF ended his life by shooting himself with his

service rifle last night at his camp located in the Civil Lines police station premises, City Superintendent of Police (Civil Lines) Sanjay Dhruv told PTI.

When Netam's colleagues heard the gunshot from his barrack they rushed to the spot and found him lying in the

pool of blood.

Immediately, he was rushed to a local hospital where he was declared brought dead, the CSP said.

The jawan was a native of Kondagaon. No suicide note was found from the spot and the exact reason which prompted

him to take the extreme step was yet to be ascertained, he said.

A case has been registered in this connection, he said, adding that further probe is on.