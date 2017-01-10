Caffeine warning must on cups: FDA to McDonald's India



Representational pic

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a notice to McDonald’s India, asking officials to make sure that they mention ‘Contains Caffeine’ on containers in which they sell caffeinated drinks.

Sources in the FDA said that despite selling caffeinated drinks in their own paper cups, the eatery did not have any warning for caffeine on these. The FDA is also likely to act against other food outlets which don’t comply with the Food Safety and Standards Regulations, 2011.

Caffeine edge

“McDonald’s sells several beverages, like tea, coffee and cold drinks, several of which have caffeine,” said Dr Harshadeep Kamble, FDA Commissioner, Maharashtra.

“The company officials were of the view that the containers of drinks like Coke and Pepsi have the warning, so their glasses don’t have it. They sell several carbonated drinks which have caffeine, in their own glasses. At times the drinks are consumed by kids and they might be harmful for their health, that of pregnant women or diabetic patients, so we have sent a notice to them. People should be informed what they are drinking,” said Kamble.

Adverse effects

Excessive intake of such drinks can have adverse effects on health. “I have asked all officers of FDA to act against eateries like Burger King, Pizza Hut and KFC if founding violating the orders under Food Safety and Standards Regulations, 2011 (Packaging and Labeling). We will also be writing to FSSAI,” said Kamble.

McDonald’s Corporate Communications Head Ritika Verma could not be reached for a comment.

According to the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) the Indian food and beverages market is estimated to be over Rs 2 trillion in size and may nearly double to touch Rs 3.8 trillion by 2017.