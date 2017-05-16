Calcutta HC grants bail to driver of folk singer Kalika Prasad





Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday granted bail to the driver of folk singer Kalika Prasad Bhattacharya, who died in a road accident on the Durgapur Expressway last March. A division bench of justices Ashim Kumar Roy and Amitava Chatterjee granted bail to Arnab Rao who was driving the vehicle that met with the accident leading to Bhattacharya's death.



Praying for his bail, Rao's counsel Jayanta Narayan Chatterjee submitted that it was a case of accident and that he has been in judicial remand for 64 days. Rao was charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder, which, if proved, entails a prison term of up to 10 years. His bail prayer had earlier been rejected by a lower court.



On March 7, 56-year-old Bhattacharya was travelling along with four members of his Bangla band 'Dohar' to a function in Birbhum district when their SUV met the accident at Palsit in Burdwan district on National Highway two (Durgapur Expressway) and fell into a ditch.



The police arrested Rao from his residence in south Kolkata a few days after the accident.

Download the new mid-day android app to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go https://goo.gl/8Xlcvr