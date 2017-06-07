Calf born with 'human head' worshipped as Lord Vishnu's avataar

Screenshot of the video

A video has emerged which showed a calf born with features that resembles a human in an animal shelter in Muzzafarnagar in Uttar Pradesh which also led to people believe that it is an avataar of Lord Vishnu.

While the calf has eyes, nose and ears that resemble a human, the lower part of its body had features of a cow. The calf, however died after a hour of it's birth.

As the news spread, many people thronged to the place to seek the blessings of the calf. The video also shows box of alms, people praying to the cow and offering flower garlands.

The owner of the cow shelter where the calf was born, plans to build a temple. "It's a miracle that the calf was born in this shelter. Thousands of people have been here to see it. We will be cremating him in three days and a temple will be built for him. This avatar has most definitely created a devotion feeling amongst the people," he told Daily Mail.

He also said that the mother was rescued from a butcher and was brought to the shelter where she became pregnant.

While superstitious were rife about the calf, animal health experts say that the defect is because of the gene which either did not develop properly or there was a fault and rubbished all explanations of superstitions and blind beliefs.

