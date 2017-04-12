Mira road call centre scam kingpin Shaggy wanted to settle in Dubai with wife

Thane cops reveal that kingpin of call centre scam had started a company in Dubai, wanted to settle down there with his wife

Sagar Thakkar alias Shaggy, the main accused in the international call centre scam, who was arrested in Mumbai late last week, had made plans to settle down in Dubai, the Thane police have revealed.

From Mumbai to Dubai

According to the police, Shaggy got married in August last year in Ahmedabad. During investigations, he revealed that his wife had met him in Dubai after he had escaped post the raid, but left him following an argument.

On October 4, the Thane crime branch raided call centres in Mira Road exposing a massive scam. Shaggy claims that in June last year, he had registered a firm, Phenoix IT Infrastructure, in Dubai with his Dubai-based partner Abdullah. “Before the raid, he visited Dubai thrice, in June, August and September, to complete the procedure of opening bank accounts and other formalities. In August last year, he got a three-year visa for Dubai. On the day of the raid, he fled to Dubai,” said a senior officer from Thane police. But he was unable to start his business due to the raids.

Cops probe US link

Shaggy allegedly told the police that one Jerry Moris, a US-based national, was in touch with him for the last many years. “Jerry would help him encash the I-tune and green dot money pack cards and send him cash through exchange centres,” said a police officer.

Though Jerry and Shaggy never met in person, the two had developed strong business ties. “We tried to get technical evidence, but he had already misplaced everything,” said the officer.

Shaggy was also allegedly involved in collecting data of car traders and buyers, and selling them abroad for a huge sum. “We are verifying the details,” the official added.

Thane police have formed 3 teams to work on different aspects of the investigation. “One team is busy interrogating Shaggy, while the other is working on the inputs shared by him. The third team is trying to trace the accused, who are absconding in the case including, Taoesh Gupta, Reema Thakkar, Ali Murtuza and Jerry,” added another officer.