Cambridge board sees 29 per cent increase in number of students

Apart from declaring the results for the International General Certificate of Secondary Education (IGCSE) and Cambridge International AS and A level March series examinations, the Cambridge International Education Board (CIE) revealed that the percentage of students opting for the course has increased by 29 per cent from last year. While the number of students who appeared for the exam in 2016 was 26,000, this year the number increased to 34,000.

Sources from CIE said the number of students opting for the international board has increased since it introduced the March series examination in 2015, as it helps them apply to Indian universities for further studies.

Speaking to mid-day, regional director for South Asia, CIE, Ruchira Ghosh said, "A significant growth has been seen in the number of students opting for the board since introduction of the March series examination. The board also offers a very different curriculum, which helps students develop critical thinking, research and collaboration skills. I would like to congratulate all those who have got their results today and thank the parents and teachers who have guided them."

Principal of The Universal School, Ghatkopar, Kavita Malhotra, who was extremely happy about a student from her school scoring 97%, said, "The March series examination has helped students secure good marks and has also bridged the gap between our students and those who opt for other boards."