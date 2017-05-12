Cameraman's foot becomes roadmeat under Jeremy Corbyn's car



British opposition Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn

A car carrying Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn ran over the foot of a BBC cameraman while approaching a party policy meeting ahead of Britain's June 8 national election, according to a photographer and cameraman at the scene.

The injured cameraman, Giles Wooltorton, was treated on the street and later taken away by ambulance. A spokesman for the BBC said its first priority was to make sure their cameraman was okay. Meanwhile, a Labour Party spokesman declined immediate comment.