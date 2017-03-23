Camouflage at its best? Crocodile spotted in Powai Lake



Pics/Sameer Markande

Nature is the best camouflage, at least for this crocodile. The reptile was spotted playing hide and seek with its surroundings as it basked in the sun at the Powai Lake on Wednesday afternoon. Two fishermen, who had illegally sneaked into the lake to get some fresh catch, was found to be oblivious to its presence.

For the poor fishermen at Powai Lake, crocodiles are an occupational hazard. But that doesn't stop them from braving the endangered predators. Fishing is illegal at this lake, which stretches across an area of 500 acres.

The garden sits right beside Powai Lake, making it the perfect spot for them to climb over its fencing and slide down a slope leading to the water body, without drawing much attention. Security guards at the garden are unfazed by this illegal activity.