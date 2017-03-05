Campaigners urge Barack Obama to run for French president



An online petition attracted more than 45,000 signatures. Pic/AP



Paris: "Oui on peut!" The slogan on posters in Paris streets translates as "Yes We Can!" The people behind the campaign are urging former US President Barack Obama to join the French presidential race.

Their online petition has already attracted more than 45,000 signatures in 10 days and they hope to reach a million supporters by March 15.

With the buildup to the April-May presidential election so far dominated by the corruption investigation targeting conservative Francois Fillon, organisers say they want to inject a dose of humour in the campaign.

However, Obama has no chance of success as he is not French.