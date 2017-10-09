Four determined thieves entered a building in Khed hoping to make a steal, but all they took back with them was a pair of sandals. Fearing they will strike again, alert residents of the building have now approached the police.



The sandal thieves have been caught on CCTV

The stolen pair of sandals belonged to Vishnu Kalekar, 36, who resides in a first floor flat of the Palash Residency in Khed. Kalekar, who is a farmer and businessman said, "On Tuesday, around 3.30 am, I noticed some noise near the main door. I peeped from the eyehole and noticed some unidentified men who had their faces covered and were carrying some weapons as well as two sacks. Later around 8 am, I noticed that my new pair of sandals had been robbed." The shoes were worth Rs 425.

He added, "I approached the society office and inspected the CCTV footage. I later understood that these four people were robbers and since they didn't get to steal anything else, they took my sandals. All of us residents approached the police to file an attempt to robbery case, but the police didn't take cognisance. This might have been their [thieves'] first attempt to rob our society, which failed, but the next time they might come well prepared. The police finally registered our complaint after we regularly followed up with them for two days."

An investigative officer from Khed police station, where the complaint has been registered, said, "We are probing the case and our process is to trace them. There was no delay in registering the FIR."

