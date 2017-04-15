Canada bans removing fliers from overbooked airplanes

Ottawa: The Canadian government has banned all airlines in the country to forcibly remove passengers from overbooked flights, officials said.

In a letter issued on Thursday to the heads of all airlines that fly in and out of the country, Transport Minister Marc Garneau warned that an incident like the one injuring a passenger aboard a United Airlines flight earlier this week is not allowed to occur in Canada.

The warning is not only for Canadian airlines such as Air Canada and WestJet, but also to all international airlines that fly in and out of the country.

The minister's letter comes after a passenger named David Dao (69) was dragged off an overbooked United flight in Chicago on Sunday after refusing to leave his seat to accommodate airline crewmembers.

Dao was seriously injured by security officers who forced him off the plane against his will, banging his head on armrests in the process.