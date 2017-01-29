Canada may contribute to Dutch-led int'l abortion fund

Representation pic
Ottawa: Canada is considering contributing to a Dutch-led international fund to support abortion services in developing countries, set up in response to US President Donald Trump's order to halt financing of NGOs that support the practice.
A spokesman for International Development Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau said the minister was considering donating an unspecified sum to it or a similar measure that would support “sexual reproductive rights, including abortion” abroad.
“Sexual health and reproductive rights will be at the heart of Canada's new international assistance policy,” Louis Belanger said.
