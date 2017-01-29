E-paper

Canada may contribute to Dutch-led int'l abortion fund

By Agencies | Posted 29-Jan-2017Now Available on the mid-day iOS App, Download Now

Representation pic
Representation pic

Ottawa: Canada is considering contributing to a Dutch-led international fund to support abortion services in developing countries, set up in response to US President Donald Trump's order to halt financing of NGOs that support the practice.

A spokesman for International Development Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau said the minister was considering donating an unspecified sum to it or a similar measure that would support “sexual reproductive rights, including abortion” abroad.

“Sexual health and reproductive rights will be at the heart of Canada's new international assistance policy,” Louis Belanger said.

You May Like

MORE FROM JAGRAN

0 Comments

    Leave a Reply