Canada turns 150 with concerts and royals



(From left) People gather in the rain to celebrate Canada’s 150th birthday. Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau. Pics/AFP

Braving incessant rain, thousands turned out across Canada to mark its 150th birthday with outdoor concerts, massive fireworks display and a royal visit by Britain's Prince Charles and his wife Camilla.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, accompanied by Prince Charles, kicked off the celebrations in the capital on Sunday, speaking to large crowds on Parliament Hill. "Canada is a country made strong not in spite of our differences but because of them," Trudeau said.

The festivities to mark the day included a concert by Canadian artists, a citizenship ceremony for new Canadians and a massive fireworks display. Musicians, including Bono and other members of Irish rock band U2 gave performances. Canadian theatre giants Cirque du Soleil also participated in the celebrations.