Canadian citizen puts up 'danger zone' posters near mall in Goregaon



Swapna Sankhe and her brother Ganesh have been putting up posters near their mother’s (inset) accident site near Inorbit Mall Junction, Link Road in Goregaon, to alert commuters and residents. Pic /Satej Shinde

Two weeks after losing her mother in an accident near the Inorbit Mall junction in Goregaon, a woman has made it her life's mission to save the lives of others.

Swapna Sankhe, whose 72-year-old mother, Snehala Karnik, was crushed by a speeding tanker while returning home from her walks, has put up 'danger zone' posters at the accident site. Sankhe and her brother Ganesh have even approached Vidya Thakur, minister of state for women and child development, with a petition requesting authorities to put precautionary measures in place to ensure that the junction is accident-free. “I have lost my mother, but I don't want her death to go in vain. There have been several accidents near the junction, but no one cares. We took up the initiative to help save the lives of others," said Sankhe, a chartered accountant, wholives in Canada.

The accident happened on January 15 and while the police had booked the driver of the tanker for reckless and negligent driving, he was released on bail due to lack of evidence. Reason: The two non-functional CCTV cameras installed at the junction didn't record the accident.

Snehala Karnik

Despite running from pillar to post to get justice for her mother, Sankhe said she is helpless. "My mother lived in the area for 11 years and would use the roads often. In fact, her body was found on the zebra crossing, which shows that she was following traffic rules," she said.

"The police commissioner has said around Rs 1,000 crore has been spent on CCTV cameras across the city. But, wh­at's the point if these cameras are not working?" she asked.

A police officer from Bangur Nagar police station, said, "The maintenance of CCTV cameras is the traffic department's responsibility. It wo­uld be tough to frame sections against the driver without the footage."