Canadian PM Justin Trudeau brings his son to work. The photos are aww-some

Looks like it was bring-your-kids-to-work day at the Canadian Parliament as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau brought his youngest one to work on Wednesday.

Three-year-old Hadrien accompanied his daddy and Internet's favourite Justin Trudeau to his office and spent a day knowing all about his father's job.



Pics/Facebook/@JustinPJTrudeau

From playing hide-and-seek inside his father's office to sitting in his chair, Hadrien did it all. He even addressed the press, with much poise. The photos are just aww-some.