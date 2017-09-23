Cancer struck Mumbai's top police dog reunited with handler

mid-day impact: It was an emotional moment as Ruby, Mumbai Police's top detective dog, finally reunited with her handler Navnit More after a separation of two months



Ruby and Navnit More were spotted together yesterday

It was an emotional moment as Ruby, Mumbai Police's top detective dog, finally reunited with her handler Navnit More after a separation of two months. Their reunion comes days after mid- day reported on the plight of the canine cop who was forced to battle cancer without the support of her handler of six years because he had been transferred.



Ruby the canine cop had been under Navnit More's care for six years

This paper had reported on August 28 that Ruby - one of Mumbai Police's best canine cops - was undergoing treatment for carcinoma, even as More, her biggest support, had been transferred to Oshiwara police station. More requested for a transfer back to the dog squad, so he could nurse her back to health.

More told mid-day, "I am very happy to get back with Ruby. I thank my superiors and the Commissioner of Police."

Gem of a dog

Ruby has helped the cops crack more than 20 serious crimes, including murder and rape.

She joined the fore when she was just 11 months old and has solved crimes with her buddy More for six years, until the cancer was detected early this year.

The tumour in Ruby's urinal tract got very serious, and she had to be operated on in February. Constable More had been by her side constantly, until July 27, when he was issued a routine transfer order.

A senior police officer said, "The constable had written to his superiors last month, stating that he desired to look after Ruby."

"The handler also wrote to Mumbai Police Commissioner Datta Padsalgikar, after which he was transferred back to the dog squad on September 18," the officer added.

Healing presence

"Ruby has been undergoing gruelling rounds of radiation therapy and requires care just like a pup to fully recover. More's presence will make her feel better," said one of the handlers from the dog squad.

"Ruby has played an important role in cracking at least 20 serious crimes. Each police dog has a service period of 10 years, after which they retire. Ruby still has at least two years left, if she recovers completely. We hope she recovers soon," the handler added.