Cancer survivors from Mumbai make India proud at international event

In rare crowdfunded effort, Tata Memorial patients donate to train 14 kids for international competition; they repay by winning 26 medals at the World Children's Winners' Games in Moscow



The Indian winners at the World Children’s Winners’ Games in Moscow

Don't be fooled by Kayan Anklesaria's slight frame or tender age. His rich haul of medals is proof that he is made of sterner stuff. The 13-year-old brain cancer survivor won the most medals -- four -- from among the Indian contingent at the annual World Children's Winners' Games held in Moscow from June 2-4. Held exclusively for childhood cancer survivors, it saw 14 Indians -- all from Mumbai -- competing with 550 children from 16 countries.

The children's training and trip were sponsored by patients of India's most prestigious cancer care institution, Parel-based Tata Memorial Hospital, where they had also undergone treatment.

Confidence booster

Amita Bhatia, voluntary social worker in the department of paediatric diseases of the hospital who accompanied the children to Russia, said participating in the international sports event was meant to help the cancer survivors regain their confidence. "I have been working with cancer survivors at the competition for four years and have seen for myself how their confidence boosts once they set foot on an international forum."

She said the children's victory is a testament to their enduring spirit. "People think cancer survivors are always sick. But if they can win gold medals for the country, they can do anything. All they need is for you to invest faith in their abilities," said Bhatia.

Dr Shripad D Banavali, head of the department of paediatric oncology at the hospital, said winning the war against cancer and then mimicking that victory in sports serves as an inspiration to other patients.

Trained for two months

Just beating cancer didn't qualify the children for the games. They had to undergo tests and training before taking the international stage.

"They are first referred by doctors or schools. We asks schools to issue certificates if their students are regular participants in sports events. During counselling [for cancer treatment], if we find out that a paediatric patient likes a sport, we call contact them later. From 10 patients, we choose two or three," said Bhatia.

Two-and-a-half months prior to the Winners' Games, the children were trained in football, chess, table tennis, rifle shooting, swimming and athletics. While the chess training was conducted on the premises of the hospital, the children were sent to specialised centres for the rest -- a nearby ground for football and athletics, a centre in Vile Parle for shooting, a pool in Andheri and a table tennis coaching centre in Parel.



Kayan Anklesaria, the highest medal winner

The golden boy

Anklesaria, a student of St Mary's School (ICSE) in Mazgaon, is a lover of sport. He was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2014, but made a full recovery a year later.

His mother, Shernez Anklesaria, said, "He was into sports, but owing to the illness, his strength deteriorated and he lost confidence. The opportunity to represent India at the international event has revived his self-esteem. I was afraid when he began training. I thought he wouldn't have the strength to make itit. But, he grew more confident."

Recalling Anklesaria's first win in table tennis on June 2, she said, "I remember the smile on his face. Thousands cheered for him. He has begun a new life that we never dreamed of."