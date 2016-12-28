Canteen nearby will serve Mumbai University's staffers

Taking cognizance of the inconvenience that the staffers of Mumbai University’s (MU) examination department has been facing since their canteen was closed down, the administration has decided to order another canteen in the premises to provide basic services to the department.

Also read: Mumbai University staff oppose canteen closure, open their own

mid-day had reported about how MU’s employee association had started a temporary tea and snacks stall outside Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Bhawan, which houses the examination department, after the canteen was closed.

Registrar of the university, Dr MA Khan said, “There is another canteen in the varsity premises just 100 metres away from the department. We have asked it to deliver basic stuff like tea and snacks to the examination section. We are looking at how it can be done.”

Will it solve problem?

However, when contacted Abhay Rane, president of MU Staff Association said, “We have not been informed about the decision yet. The association has been called for a meeting, which may be about the canteen.” Meanwhile, the tea and snacks stall continues to run at the same spot.

Also read: Mumbai University's Kalina campus has one canteen for 300 girl hostellers

Rane further said, “How does this new arrangement solve the problem? The other canteen was always there. It is not easy for the employees of the examination department to walk all the way to the other canteen whenever they need something. What does the administration mean by basic services? And how will they be provided? The place dedicated for the canteen at the examination section has been taken up by the security office.”