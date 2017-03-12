Captain Amarinder Singh steers Congress to win on 75th birthday

As he helps party save face, Amarinder Singh vows to wipe out drug menace within four weeks



Congress workers celebrate outside Congress leader Captain Amarinder Singh's residence in Patiala. Pics/PTI and AFP



Chandigarh: Fighting what he called was the "father of all battles", Captain Amarinder Singh led the Congress to a stunning victory in Punjab on his 75th birthday, decimating the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and crushing AAP's dream of expanding its footprint beyond Delhi.

He told reporters yesterday that he would wipe out the drug menace from the state — a poll promise — in four weeks after his party forms a government. He said every single person found guilty of destroying the lives of tens of thousands of youth would be brought to book.

The use of drugs, by the youth, was a major issue in the Punjab elections.

Singh also said that in the first cabinet meeting, 100 key decisions would be taken.

He hit out at the SAD, saying it had brought the "state on its knees", and also took a swipe at Delhi CMâÂÂÂÂArvind Kejriwal, saying he was like a "summer storm" that has passed.

1992

Year of Congress' best performance in Punjab. It won 87 seats then

Loss of face

Parkash Singh Badal

Akali Dal heavyweight wins from Lambi, but fails to become CM the 6th time