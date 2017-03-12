Captain Amarinder Singh steers Congress to win on 75th birthday

As he helps party save face, Amarinder Singh vows to wipe out drug menace within four weeks
Congress workers celebrate outside Congress leader Captain Amarinder Singh's residence in Patiala. Pics/PTI and AFP
Chandigarh: Fighting what he called was the "father of all battles", Captain Amarinder Singh led the Congress to a stunning victory in Punjab on his 75th birthday, decimating the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and crushing AAP's dream of expanding its footprint beyond Delhi.
He told reporters yesterday that he would wipe out the drug menace from the state — a poll promise — in four weeks after his party forms a government. He said every single person found guilty of destroying the lives of tens of thousands of youth would be brought to book.
The use of drugs, by the youth, was a major issue in the Punjab elections.
Singh also said that in the first cabinet meeting, 100 key decisions would be taken.
He hit out at the SAD, saying it had brought the "state on its knees", and also took a swipe at Delhi CMâÂÂÂÂArvind Kejriwal, saying he was like a "summer storm" that has passed.
1992
Year of Congress' best performance in Punjab. It won 87 seats then
Loss of face
Parkash Singh Badal
Akali Dal heavyweight wins from Lambi, but fails to become CM the 6th time
P Chidambaram, Congress leader
'Results have established PM Modi as the most dominant person with a country-wide appeal. BJP will have a majority in Rajya Sabha.'
Smriti Irani, Union minister
'Ghulam Nabi Azad had very magnanimously claimed that Priyanka is very much part of the strategy. I think the sibling (Priyanka) waiting in the wings has equally failed.'
Amar Singh, Ex-SP leader
'Modi should thank Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh for BJP's performance in UP.'
Arvind Kejriwal, AAP chief
'We accept people's mandate... Our struggle will continue'
Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena MP
'Ram's period of exile has ended. We now hope that Ram temple will be constructed soon.'
