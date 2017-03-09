Car airbag saves south Mumbai resident's life

A police official is seen examining the condition of the car that rammed into an electric pole on Peddar Road flyover last night. Pic/ Sneha Kharabe

A 32-year-old engineer living in south Mumbai had a narrow escape in a near-fatal car crash on Peddar Road last night, as the impact of the collision opened up his vehicle’s airbag on time. The police, however, booked him for rash and negligence driving.

The police said Nimith Bavishi, who lives near Girgaum Chowpatty, was returning home in his Maruti SX4, when his vehicle rammed into an electric pole around 10.30pm.

“He was probably sleepy and hence, lost control of his car, ramming it into an electric pole on Kemps Corner flyover on Peddar Road,” said an officer with the Gamdevi police. The car’s condition indicates that it was being driven at a high speed. Since the car’s airbags functioned properly, he survived the accident with almost no injuries, the cops said. “His medical examination report says he was not drunk,” the officer added.

Bavishi was booked under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the IPC. Since the offence is bailable, he was allowed to go home.