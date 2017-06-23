Car bomb hits bank in Kabul, killing 29

Attack wounds 60, after upturning vehicles and leaving in the area littered with charred debris; no group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet



Afghans carry the bodies of men at after the bombing. Pic/AFP

At least 29 people were killed yesterday when a powerful car bomb struck a bank in Afghanistan’s Lashkar Gah city as people were queuing to withdraw salaries, the latest bloody attack during the holy month of Ramadan.

Sixty wounded people were rushed to hospital after the bombing at New Kabul Bank which upturned vehicles, left the area littered with charred debris, and sent a plume of smoke into the sky. No group has claimed responsibility for the brazen attack, but it comes as the Taliban ramp up their nationwide spring offensive despite government calls for a ceasefire during Ramadan.

"At least 29 people were killed and 60 others wounded in today’s bombing," Mullah Dad Tabidar, head of Bost government hospital, told AFP as bloodied victims were rushed in on makeshift stretchers. Tabidar said civilians and policemen were among the fatalities, warning that the toll could rise further. For years Helmand province, of which Lashkar Gah is the capital, was the centrepiece of the Western military intervention in Afghanistan, but it has recently slipped deeper into a quagmire of instability.