Car crashes into police van in Paris' Champs Elysees



A car with all doors and trunk opened is pictured in a Police sealed off area of the Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris, on June 19, 2017, after a car crashed into a police van before bursting into flames, with the driver being armed, probe sources said. A car burst into flames after it crashed into a police van on the Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris on June 19, police and investigators said, adding that the driver was armed and it appeared to be a "deliberate" act. Authorities said the driver was "most probably dead". Pic/AFP

Paris: A car crashed into a French police van in the central Champs Elysées avenue in Paris on Monday and the driver was arrested, a media report said.

No injuries have been reported so far, said French television station BFMTV.

The Champs-Elysees avenue has been blocked after the intervention of police, Xinhua news agency reported.

In a message on their official Twitter account, police said an operation was ongoing in the Champs Elysées and citizens should avoid the area.