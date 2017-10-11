A Skoda car caught fire outside the Churchgate station on Tuesday night due to short-circuit, a police official said. There were no reports of injuries in the incident.

An official said the car had stopped running midway and the owner, identified as Mohan Agarwal, stepped out of his car to check it.

"He opened the bonnet of the car to check the problem. Suddenly, the car was in flames. It was doused immediately. Nobody was hurt, but the car was damaged," an officer from Azad Maidan Police station said.