London police said on Saturday a number of pedestrians had been injured near the city's Natural History Museum and that a man had been arrested at the scene after British media reported a car had mounted the pavement outside the tourist attraction.
Police described the incident in the South Kensington area of London as a collsion and said the motive for the incident was under investigation.
