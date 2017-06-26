Car ploughs into UK Eid celebration; 6 including 3 children injured



Representational Image

Six people, including three children, were injured when a car mounted a kerb and ploughed into a crowd of people participating in an event to celebrate Eid outside a sports centre in northeast England yesterday. Police said the incident in Newcastle was not believed to be terrorism-related but a full investigation was underway.

"As previously stated there is nothing to suggest that this is terror related. A 42-year-old woman is currently in police custody and police are not looking for any other suspects at this time," a Northumbria Police statement said. One of the children is said to have been critically injured. Hundreds of people were at the event yesterday morning to mark the end of Ramzan outside the Westgate Sports Centre. An eyewitness told the BBC: "From what I understand, [a woman who had been at prayer] was about to leave in her car and I believe she lost control. "