Car rams into South Mumbai couple on bike; cops clueless

A CCTV grab of the car hitting the bike outside Marine Lines station

A 26-year-old man and his fiancee, who were hit by a speeding car last week, are upset that the police have not managed to get any leads on the rash-driving motorist. The couple's bike was hit by the four-wheeler opposite Marine Lines station. The police said they have procured images from a CCTV in the area, but the grabs are blurred, making it difficult to identify the car and the driver.

According to the police, the victims are Tahir Hakim Sitab Khan, a resident of Pydhonie, and Shamina Shabbir Sakarwala (25), a resident of Mumbai Central.

In their statement to the police, they alleged that on June 8 around 11.45 pm, when they were on their way to Mumbai Central, the car hit them. "The silver car was careening, and it rammed into us from the right, making us dash into the iron railings. We fell down, but the driver sped away," said Khan. Both sustained minor injuries and had to get stitches.

The LT Marg police registered a case under sections 279 (rash driving) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act but are no closer to zeroing in on the accused.

A friend of the couple, Sayed Saad, said, "We hope the accused is arrested soon. Such rash drivers deserve to be put behind bars."