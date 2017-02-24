Mumbai Crime: Pickpockets reveal interesting code words used by gang

Sunil Patil, the accused

The arrest of a thief by the Kurla RPF has revealed lingo unique to the pickpocket gangs that operate at railway stations. The thief, Sunil Patil (27), told the cops during interrogation on Thursday, that the code word for targets whom they zeroed in on was 'Raju'; wallets were called 'chamda' (skin); Rs 2,000 notes were referred to as 'gajar' (carrot) and Rs 500 notes were called 'takla' (bald).

Patil was caught by his victim, Rahul Matani (26), a fashion designer travelling from Kurla to Dadar. As he was about to board a train from platform No 6, Patil lifted Matani's wallet from the pocket of his trousers. Matani said, “I immediately knew that someone had taken my wallet and jumped off the train to catch him. I managed to catch him with the help of the RPF.”

Rahul Matani, the victim

Patil told the police that they usually targeted well-heeled people because a commission for stealing high-end phones was R1,000, while regular phones got them just R500.

Suresh Atri, inspector, RPF Kurla said, “We arrested the thief and handed him over to the GRP, who have registered a case against him under section 379 (Punishment for theft) of the IPC.”